Cuba reiterates its commitment to healthcare in Covid-19 times

Cuba’s Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal reiterated on Tuesday the country’s commitment to the health of its people and support for other nations to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



During the 73rd World Health Assembly, which is in virtual session for the second time this year, Portal detailed the work carried out by Cuba in response to Covid-19 disease and the role of WHO in the face of the health emergency.

Previous the first Covid-19 cases were detected in Cuba, on March 11, a National Plan of Action was designed with a cross-sectional nature and appropriate to each territory.

In this way, a temporary working group was established, headed by the President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel, in which a daily check-up of the domestic epidemiological situation has been maintained and the corresponding measures have been adopted.

In that sense, the capacities in terms of infrastructure, organization and human capital of the Public Health System have been decisive, with the characteristics of being unique, free and accessible to 100 percent of the population.

La verdad de Cuba en el éxito contra la covid-19

In addition, innovative products, equipment and supplies from the Cuban medical-pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry have been used; among which two approved vaccine candidates stand out that are in the clinical trial stage.