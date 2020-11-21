Cuban Foreign Minister rejects US ban on humanitarian flights

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected the recent ban by the US State Department on humanitarian cargo flights from the United States to Cuba.

The new measure is a ruthless act, the head of Cuban diplomacy tweeted.

‘Trump’s administration reinforces the punishment of Cuban families in both countries until the last moment, he further wrote.

Media outlets reported this week that the US government refused to exempt two charter airlines from the ban on flights between the United States and Cuba.

Bruno Rodríguez, canciller de Cuba.

‘We received a notice from the Department of State that the requests were not within the specified exceptions and that the granting of the requested authority would not be in the interest of US foreign policy,’ the Department of Transportation (DOT) reported in a statement quoted by Sputnik.

The two companies that requested authorization, Skyway Enterprises and IBC Airways, Inc., claimed that their flights were humanitarian in nature.

This condition should allow them to fly to Cuba under the exceptions set in the DOT charter suspension order.