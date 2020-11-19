Cuban scientists research demographic features of Covid-19 patients

Cuban scientists and specialists are carrying out a research on the sociodemographic characteristics of the population affected by Covid-19, thus providing valuable information to fight this and other diseases in the future.



Preliminary results were submitted at the latest meeting chaired by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero with the group of specialists who have been fighting the pandemic.

PhD Antonio Aja, director of the Center for Demographic Studies at the University of Havana, explained that they have researched about demographic, family and economic issues, among others.

Covid-19 en Altamira, Santiago de Cuba. Foto: Aris Arias Batalla.

He also talked about the increased number of Covid-19 cases among women between 15 and 29 years of age; although the man-women ratio, in the case of symptomatic patients, is practically similar.