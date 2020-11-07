Depression Eta might become a tropical storm near Cuba

Tropical Depression Eta might become a tropical storm in the next few hours as it approaches Cuba, the Meteorology Institute (ISMET) reported on Saturday.



In the next 12-24 hours, the depression will continue moving northeastwards and will increase its translation speed.

Depression Eta is moving on warm waters in the Caribbean Sea, so it might gain organization and intensity, according to the weather report.

The storm will approach the area south of Cuba on Saturday night, with heavy and intense rains in most of the country, even in zones far away from central Cuba.

Tropical storm winds might be felt on Saturday night in central Cuba, as well as heavy seas on the south coast, with light-to-moderate coastal floods in the south shores of the eastern part of the country.