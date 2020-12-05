Cuba’s Ministry of Culture rejects conditioning for dialogue

Cuba’s Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) rejected on Friday conditioning for dialogue opened a week ago with a group of young people linked to art.



The Ministry denounced in an official note that the group ‘intends to impose, unilaterally, who, with whom and for what they will accept to dialogue,’ after an email was received prior to a second meeting, scheduled for Sunday.

Those who implemented this maneuver have just broken all possibility of dialogue, by attempting to include among the participants people who have long been self-excluded due to their aggressions against patriotic symbols, common crimes and frontal attacks to the leadership of the Cuban Revolution under the guise of art, the document states.

‘The Minister of Culture will not meet with people who have direct contact and receive funding, logistical and propaganda support from the US Government and its officials,’ the text stresses.

Cuban authorities described this action as a media farce, linked to a soft coup plan against the island.