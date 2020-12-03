Machado Ventura emphasizes the role of Party schools in strengthening revolutionary ideology

The call for the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba was announced today, December 2, during a commemoration of the 64th anniversary of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the 60th of the Party school system, with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermúdez on hand.

José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, read the call for the 8th Congress, which will be held April 16-19, 2021, describing it as a congress of continuity, since the Revolution is not only the work of those who led it to victory in 1959, but to those who make it their own and defend it every day.

He noted that the Political Bureau chose to announce the convocation on this glorious date, December 2, on which the Granma expedition reached Cuban soil in 1956.