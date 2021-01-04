The hurricane season of 2020 was a very busy one: twenty-nine tropical storms and one subtropical storm originated in the North Atlantic. The first one (Arthur) was in mid-May, and the last one (Iota), on November 13.

The number of cyclones observed greatly exceeds the average for the period 1981-2010 (twelve) and exceeds by two the number recorded in 2005.

Thirteen storms turned into hurricanes; of these, six were high intensity, i.e., category 3, 4 or 5. The most intense hurricane was Iota (which evolved in the Caribbean Sea), with a minimum central pressure of 917 hPa and maximum sustained surface winds of 260 km/h, (161 m/h).

September was the busiest month, with ten systems (new record) named: Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, Wilfred, Alpha and Beta.

Trajectories of the cyclones registered in the Atlantic basin in 2020.

Incredibly, twelve storms reached the continental United States (record); six of them hit as hurricanes. Five storms made hit the state of Louisiana (record); Laura was the most powerful.

In October, Gamma, Delta and Zeta hit the Yucatan Peninsula, and in November, Category 4 hurricanes Eta and Iota caused major disaster in Nicaragua and other Central American territories.

A Very Active 2020 Hurricane Season

Only two tropical cyclones moved over the Cuban archipelago: Laura in August and Eta in November. Both weather systems caused heavy rains, tropical storm winds and strong swells.

A Very Active 2020 Hurricane Season

Iota, the most intense tropical cyclone of the season. Image: Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies.

Impact of tropical storm Laura across the country

Weathering the storms of the 21st century

Latin America and the Caribbean seeking unity and peace despite the storm clouds brewing in the North

After the storm… recovery advances

Impact of tropical storm Laura across the country