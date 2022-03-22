CMKC in Revolution.

Texto y foto: Santiago Romero Chang

Text and photo: Santiago Romero Chang

In the early days of the Revolution, when the intervention of the other existing provincial station (CMKW) took place, its staff joined CMKC’s and together they faced the plans to diversify programming.

In the early stages, the old commercial radio structure still remained, limited only to music and news programs, but – gradually – work was done to radically transform it, starting to broadcast sports, drama and varied shows.

Santiago CMKC old actors and writers encouraged the creation of a dramatic group. The station was nourished by original scripts and adaptations of writers such as José Soler Puig, Antonio Lloga Simon, Francisco Muñiz Mallorquin, Oscar Serra and others that emerged in the daily work with this group.

The programming developed and at the same time it extended its signals beyond the areas it covered at the triumph of the Revolution.

In the former Victoria de las Tunas, the broadcasting equipment of the former Oriental Network was linked to the provincial chain with repeaters in Baracoa, Cayo Mambi and Las Mercedes; it then turned into the station with the greatest broadcasting power in the former Oriente province.

Although it improved with better technological possibilities and programming, it was limited in the building facility aspect, since it still remained in the old premises on the second floor at 511 Aguilera Street.

In April 1966, when a fire destroyed the modern building of the Aguilera Theater, located a few meters from the CMKC studio, and fearing that the flames would reach there, the station was moved to the studio located on San Basilio between Reloj and Clarín streets.

When Cyclone Inés passed through the eastern provinces, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro followed it from the Big Rock Radar. He then visited the CMKC radio station in its new premises and advised the population of the imminent cyclone.

On that occasion, the leader of the Revolution talked with the CMKC workers who were at the plant and was interested in knowing the status of the works that were being carried out to provide it with new studios and more modern equipment.

Shortly afterwards, at 554 Aguilera Street, its current address, work intensified on the adaptation of four floors for the new studios of the provincial network, to which they moved definitively in l967.

Una muestra expositiva de los éxitos de los Periodistas de la CMKC, Radio Revolución.

Texto y foto: Santiago Romero Chang.

Years later, the technology was replaced by modern recording consoles and other equipment of Hungarian origin, which undoubtedly opened a new stage in CMKC radio production.