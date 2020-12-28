 Posted in Inglés

Cuba´s PM marks Urban Agriculture Program Anniversary

   Published Date: 28 diciembre 2020  Leave a Comment on Cuba´s PM marks Urban Agriculture Program Anniversary
Inician Santiagueros movilizaciones agrícolas

Cuba´s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Sunday marked the 33rd anniversary of the country’s Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture Program, created by Army General Raúl Castro.

Ofertas, precio y calidad en ventas en mercados agropecuarios santiagueros
33rd anniversary of the country’s Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture

On Twitter, Marrero ratified his support for such an initiative, recognized as a genuine expression of family farming.

Programa avícola en el municipio Segundo Frente. Foto: Santiago Romero Chang
33rd anniversary of the country’s Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture.
Photo: Santiago Romero Chang

‘We congratulate its founders, those currently involved and our people, its main motivating element and protagonist. I will not stop supporting and developing this movement,’ he tweeted.

Nace parcela productiva por jubilados sanluiseros
33rd anniversary of the country’s Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture

Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture in Cuba covers more than two million hectares of land, and some 500,000 families contribute to it through their own backyards and plots.

Productos del agro
33rd anniversary of the country’s Urban, Suburban and Family Agriculture

Despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the initiative continues with food production because its approach, technologies and organization are based on food sovereignty rules, Elizabeth Peña, director of this Program, assured in her statements to the press.

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *