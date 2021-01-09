As in 1959, Fidel enters Havana today in a caravan of young Cubans who revere the history of our victory

Fidel.- This January 8, the Cuban people will again experience the euphoria, genuine gratitude and love for those who, with Fidel as the undisputed leader of the Revolution in the lead, reaffirmed the promise of a free Homeland and travelled across the island proclaiming hope for a more just Cuba in 1959. Today Fidel enters Havana in a caravan of young people who revere the history of a consummated victory.

Yesterday, the town of Madruga, in the province of Mayabeque, awoke to the thundering sound of horns and the energetic roar of youth, when the Freedom Caravan stopped at La Palmita, as part of the re-enactment of the Rebel Army’s journey from Santiago de Cuba to Havana.

The Freedom Caravan also passed through the Matanzas towns of Colón, Perico, Jovellanos and Limonar, along the historic route, before reaching the provincial capital, where given the COVID-19 situation in the province, the commemoration was limited to a simple but heartfelt demonstration of love and gratitude to the rebels, and especially to Fidel, always in the forefront, yesterday and today.