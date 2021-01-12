Cuban foreign minister rejects social media’s manipulation

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday rejected totalitarian imperialist model of manipulation on social media.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister assured that imperialism imposes on the peoples a totalitarian model that destroys national cultures and identities.

‘Social media are the most disadvantageous battlefield where wills are manipulated and attempts are made to turn human beings into docile and brutalized consumers,’ Rodriguez tweeted.

For his part, President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday denounced the links between the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the subversive campaigns against Cuba, particularly in digital platforms.

‘Not only NED, but also USAID (United States Agency for International Development) are perverse monstrosities that assiduously strive to attack Cuba, but the resistance of the Cuban people does not break in the face of so many imperial attacks,’ the head of State noted.

An article published on Cubadebate’s website states that NED allocated about 7.94 million dollars to promote Cuban counterrevolution between 2006 and 2010.

Cuban youths are the main recipients of these programs, with funding of more than two million dollars for communication and political activity in the communities, the text denounced.

According to official sources, NED annually invests 30 million dollars to support political parties, unions and non-governmental organizations and media.