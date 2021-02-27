Customers’ Protection on the Target

By: Betty Beaton

Customers’ Protection- With the Economic Ordering Task it is necessary to protect customers.

Customers’ Protection- Quite a few shop clerks violate standards by using non-certified scales, wrong units of measurement and by doctoring scales with magnets, coins and other tricks just in the face of customers.

Customers’ Protection- The standards are essential for order in society. They are fundamental tools for life and have been there since ancient times, the same as the units of measurement.

Thanks to the pharaoh’s elbow, the blocks of the pyramids had a standard, thus Egyptians built solid and everlasting constructions.

Standards emerge out of the necessity of man to establish specifications and symbols, to live by trial and error. Man incorporated the concept of quality intuitively and it has since accompanied him.

Currently the concept of standard aims to establish the requisites that guarantee the use of a commodity or service that meets a group of specifications and therefore it establishes the quality standards to converge in it.

It would be unthinkable that global trade could develop with products that are not compatible, interchangeable, and safe, that can vary their specifications and threaten the environment. In the end everybody would be affected: producers, suppliers and above all customers.

Standards promote innovation and technological development; they are an essential requisite for processes in the production links of goods and services, for market access and consumers’ safety and welfare.

