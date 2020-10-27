Learning to Live Together in the New Normality in Santiago de Cuba

By: Joel Macias

My youngest son is 19; like most of that age, they are «defiant» and adventurous and sometimes they don’t understand the risk they take in the face of adversity.

He tells me that he takes care of himself, but when you see the behavior of the majority in their spatial relationship, then you doubt and «get desperate».

We are, I assume, in one of the most dangerous moments of the pandemic; the #COVID-19 is waiting and «creating conditions» for it to attack: the New Normality, necessary and indispensable, creates a perfect ground for that; that is why it is our duty to consciously appreciate the danger we are facing.

Those of us who have experienced several months without any known infection, in #SantiagoDeCuba we have been in that privileged situation for more than 170 days, cannot be confident.

We have to reactivate the economy and generate wealth, the country opens to international tourism, mass transportation of passengers begins locally and nationally, cultural and recreation facilities give us back part of the spiritual relaxation we need; and still we have to go out and look for a group of vital commodities.

Let’s remember that about 50% of those infected with the disease are asymptomatic, you, me, any of us can be a carrier of the virus and contaminate the other or simply be contaminated by others; if we do not see that possibility then we will NOT be facing with due responsibility the New Normality which most of us welcomed.

Responsibility and prevention are NOT the responsibility of the State, the key to success is in the individual and collective behavior: to use the face mask correctly, to extreme the personal hygienic and decontaminating measures in the workplaces, schools, and hospitals and to keep the required distances in public places, this the behavior that we must generalize and make them daily habits among humans.

The trials of the SOBERANA-01 vaccine are advancing and soon SOBERANA-02 will be ready, but while they arrive, our behavior is the only real possibility we have so that my child, your child and our families do not get sick and suffer; then we must internalize the seriousness of the moment in the New Normality, NOT to reject it but to celebrate it and to learn to live with it.

