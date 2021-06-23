Cuba presents UN resolution demanding an end to U.S. blockade

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla arrived this past Saturday night in New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly vote against the blockade, originally scheduled last year, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than 28 years, the international community has expressed its rejection of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, describing it as a flagrant violation of International Law and the United Nations Charter, and as the main obstacle to the development of the Caribbean nation.



Today, June 23, Cuba presents the report «Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.»



WHAT DOES THE UPDATED RESOLUTION SAY?

Between April and December 2020 alone, this policy caused losses to Cuba of some $3,586,900,000, for a total of $9,157,200,000 with the inclusion of the period from April 2019 to December 2020.

See the document here: http://misiones.minrex.gob.cu/en/articulo/updating-report-cuba-general-assembly-resolution-747-entitled-necessity-ending-economic.

«WE DO NOT REQUEST. WE DEMAND: ELIMINATE THE BLOCKADE”

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, posted a tweet this morning, stating:



«Today #Cuba returns to the podium of the General Assembly, @ONU_es. There is much abuse to denounce and truths to tell. We don’t request. We demand: #EliminateTheBlockade.»

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez tweeted: «The peoples of all latitudes of the planet accompany us today in our struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. Together with Cuba #ElMundoDiceNo».«NO PEDIMOS. EXIGIMOS: #ELIMINAELBLOQUEO”

NIGER: THE BLOCKADE HAS BROUGHT DISASTROUS CONSEQUENCES FOR THE CUBAN POPULATION

The representative of Niger and Islamic Cooperation noted that the blockade has brought disastrous consequences for the Cuban population, especially during the COVID-19 epidemic, since the government has been denied accessing to basic medical supplies.

We call on the UN Assembly and all its members to vote against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the government of the United States.

CARICOM: ELIMINATING THE BLOCKADE WOULD IMPROVE PROSPECTS FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT IN THE REGION.

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Haiti’s representative reiterated concern for the negative impact of the blockade on the development of Cuba.

We reaffirm our firm support for the lifting of the blockade which for more than 60 years has affected the island, this situation worries members of Caricom, since the application of coercive measures constitutes a flagrant violation ofthe United Nations Charter, the diplomat stated.

In the context of the pandemic, we recognize the medical solidarity provided by Cuba to our member countries, adding that, despite the blockade, Cuba has deployed medical brigades to combat the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

On behalf of the government of Haiti, he thanked Cuba for this effort.

The end of the blockade, he concluded, would improve prospects for peace and development of the region.

VIETNAM: THE BLOCKADE VIOLATES INTERNATIONAL LAW



The representative of the Vietnamese delegation stated that the blockade contradicts international law, and is the most unjust and prolonged system of unilateral sanctions ever imposed on any country in modern history and has meant suffering for generations of Cubans.



Vietnam understands the difficulties created by the blockade and believe that constructive dialogue can forge alliances, thus, once again, we will vote in favor of the resolution the diplomat said.



We urge the government of the United States to reverse its current policy, to favor development of the region and the world in general.



He thanked Cuba for maintaining a dialogue on the basis of equality and respect for the international sovereignty of all, while reiterating his country’s longstanding friendship with “our brothers of Cuba.»



VENEZUELA: THE U.S. IS TODAY A THREAT TO THE SECURITY OF ALL HUMANITY



The Venezuelan representative began his comments by stating that for almost 60 years Cuba has been facing an inhuman, criminal blockade due to a policy of cruelty against the civilian population.



The coercive measures have been used as a weapon of war to advance U.S. ambitions of domination.



The blockade is a crime that affects us all.



The U.S. is today a threat to the security of all humanity.



The diplomat reaffirmed: «Today we will vote for the independence of Cuba».



RUSSIA: COUNTRIES SHOULD MOVE AWAY FROM IMPOSING SANCTIONS THAT AFFECT THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRITY OF OTHER NATIONS



The Russian diplomat pointed out that given the epidemiological conditions affecting us today, countries should move away from imposing sanctions that affect the sustainable development and integrity of other nations and establish ties of solidarity with others.



The representative called for the removal of the illegitimate blockade that limits the natural and inalienable rights of Cuban and U.S. citizens.



MEXICO: ANY UNILATERAL MEASURE CONCEIVED AS A MEANS OF POLITICAL PRESSURE CONTRAVENES THE PRINCIPLES OF THE UNITED NATIONS



Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s permanent representative to the UN, reaffirmed that any unilateral measure conceived as a means of political pressure to achieve changes from abroad contravenes the principles of the United Nations Charter.



He categorically condemned the blockade, as Mexico has always done, as well as the activation of the Helms-Burton Act which has affected not only the sovereignty of the people, but also the national interests of third countries.



ALGERIA: CUBA HAS THE RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF TRADE



On behalf of the Non Aligned Movement and the G-77 plus China, the Algerian diplomat recognized Cuba’s right to freedom of trade and denounced the imposition of coercive and unilateral measures.

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES: IN THE LAST FOUR YEARS WE HAVE SEEN EFFORTS TO UNDERMINE PROGRESS ACHIEVED DURING THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION



The representative of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines began her remarks by reaffirming her country’s unwavering support to the Cuban nation and condemnation of the U.S. blockade.



The diplomat reiterated her nation’s full solidarity with the Caribbean island and its unequivocal support for the United Nations resolution.



The blockade against the people has been illegal since its inception and in the last four years we have seen efforts to undermine progress achieved during President Obama’s term in office.



We encourage building a relationship through dialogue and demand a total end to the blockade.



CHINA URGES THE U.S. TO COMPLETELY END THE BLOCKADE AND TO ENGAGE IN NORMAL RELATIONS



China endorsed the statement of the representative from Guinea who spoke on behalf of the G77 plus China.



Liu JieYi, permanent representative of the People’s Republic, urged adherence to the UN Charter and rejection of laws and measures that undermine the interests of countries and freedom of trade.



He stressed that unilateral coercive measures are counterproductive and violate international law, affect the rights to survival and development and should be ended as soon as possible.



The world’s countries constitute a community, dialogue is the best way to deal with differences, China urged the U.S. to put a total end to the blockade and to establish normal relations in accordance with the basic rules governing international relations.



Once again, he said, China will vote in favor of the draft resolution and reiterate our conviction that it will be approved by an overwhelming majority.

ON BEHALF OF THE AFRICAN GROUP, ERITREA REITERATES SOLIDARITY WITH CUBA



On behalf of the African group, Eritrea’s representative reiterated the bloc’s solidarity with Cuba and demanded an end to the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. government.



Likewise, the representative from Guinea, who spoke on behalf of the Group of 77 plus China, denounced the U.S. moves to reinforce the blockade, with new measures that have been maintained by the new administration, presenting a major obstacle to normalizing relations between the two nations.



He condemned the extraterritorial nature of the blockade and reiterated the Group’s commitment to the principle of the United Nations Charter of non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as freedom of trade.



He pointed out that the Group is concerned because if the blockade is maintained, it will continue to affect the economic and social development of the island, while recalling the solidarity of Cuba has shown toward the international community.

Victoria de Cuba en ONU: 184 a favor, 2 en contra y 3 abstenciones