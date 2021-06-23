Victoria de Cuba en ONU: 184 a favor, 2 en contra y 3 abstenciones

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approves the resolution «Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba».

With a vote as impressive as all those on other historic occasions, the Cuban resolution demanding an end to the blockade was approved this Wednesday in the United Nations General Assembly by 184 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions.

Colombia, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates abstained; while the United States and Israel opposed Cuba’s demand.

The world reacts to Cuba’s demand: 184 nations against the U.S. blockade!

After the result of the vote was announced, Communist Party of Cuba First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, tweeted: 184 votes in favor, 2 against and 3 abstentions. This is how the world reacts to Cuba’s demand. It’s now been 28 years of worldwide rejection of the blockade. The blockaders have run out of arguments. Those in solidarity strengthen support. Eliminate the blockade.

The world reacts to Cuba’s demand: 184 nations against the U.S. blockade!

The world reacts to Cuba’s demand: 184 nations against the U.S. blockade!

Party Political Bureau member and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla likewise posted, «184 countries against the blockade! Once again, from the United Nations. A great victory for the Cuban people, for justice and truth.»

During his remarks before the General Assembly, Rodríguez denounced the United States government’s decision to use the pandemic as an ally in its unconventional war against the Revolution, intensifying the blockade and causing the country losses of some 5 billion dollars in just one year.

He noted that also remaining in full force are the more than 240 hostile measures adopted by the administration of Donald Trump, which interrupted the delivery of remittances to Cuban families, hurt the nation’s self-employed, disrupted family reunification, and made our battle against COVID-19 more difficult.

A large majority of the U.S. population, nonetheless, support the elimination of the blockade and normalization of travel, he emphasized.

The human damage is incalculable, Rodríguez said, stressing that no Cuban family’s life escapes the effects of this policy, while other states are victims of the extraterritorial impact of the blockade.

It is neither legal nor ethical that the government of a great power blockade a small nation in an attempt to impose a government of its design, he stated, adding, «It is not permissible, it is unacceptable.»

Cuba’s demand is to live in peace with no blockade, to end the persecution of our economic relations and the manipulation of our reality, and eliminate obstacles to our development.

The world reacts to Cuba’s demand: 184 nations against the U.S. blockade!

Rodríguez also thanked the international community for its support of Cuba. «We are encouraged by the solidarity of thousands of people who have gathered around the world to demand an end to the U.S. blockade,» he said. «On behalf of my country, of our honorable and generous people, I submit for your consideration the draft resolution “The necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.»

For more than 28 years, the international community has expressed its rejection of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, describing it as a flagrant violation of International Law and the United Nations Charter, and as the main obstacle to the development of the Caribbean nation.



Today, June 23, Cuba presents the report «Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.»



WHAT DOES THE UPDATED RESOLUTION SAY?

Between April and December 2020 alone, this policy caused losses to Cuba of some $3,586,900,000, for a total of $9,157,200,000 with the inclusion of the period from April 2019 to December 2020.

See the document here: http://misiones.minrex.gob.cu/en/articulo/updating-report-cuba-general-assembly-resolution-747-entitled-necessity-ending-economic.

«WE DO NOT REQUEST. WE DEMAND: ELIMINATE THE BLOCKADE”

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, posted a tweet this morning, stating:



«Today #Cuba returns to the podium of the General Assembly, @ONU_es. There is much abuse to denounce and truths to tell. We don’t request. We demand: #EliminateTheBlockade.»

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez tweeted: «The peoples of all latitudes of the planet accompany us today in our struggle against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. Together with Cuba #ElMundoDiceNo».«NO PEDIMOS. EXIGIMOS: #ELIMINAELBLOQUEO”

Related information

Author: Yisell Rodríguez Milán | informacion@granmai.cu

Author: Lisset Chavez Bergues | internet@granma.cu