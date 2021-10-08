Cuba remembers Ernesto Che Guevara on the 54th anniversary of his assassination

Image: Santiago Romero Chang
Che- Cuba evokes this Friday the altruism and reaffirms the validity of Ernesto Che Guevara’s revolutionary thought, as it commemorates the 54th anniversary of his capture and subsequent assassination in Bolivia.
The tribute to the Heroic Guerrilla, as he is also known on the Caribbean Island, will take place on this occasion mainly in virtual scenarios due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, the remembrance of his life and work will preside over meetings and promote discussions in work and educational centers throughout the island.
In the central province of Santa Clara, which Che helped to liberate, the traditional exchange of flowers will take place at the Mausoleum that keeps his remains and those of the combatants who fell with him in the Bolivian internationalist struggle.
Doctor Ernesto Guevara landed in Cuba together with revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and 80 other expeditionaries on board the Granma yacht in 1956 to start the guerrilla war in the Sierra Maestra mountains against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.
After the revolutionary triumph of January 1, 1959, he was president of the National Bank, director of the Department of Industrialization of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform, and Minister of Industry.
Che was among the founders of the Latin American news agency Prensa Latina at a time when the Caribbean country needed to defend itself from media campaigns against the nascent Cuban Revolution.
In the diplomatic field, he was in charge of several international missions.
Between 1965 and 1967, the internationalist fighter fought in the Congo and Bolivia. In the latter country, he was captured and killed by the army under the orders of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.
