Ministry of Economy and Planning approves new MSMEs and first two non-agricultural cooperatives

En Cuba, aprobadas otras Mipymes

The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved another 67 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the first two non-agricultural cooperatives.

The agency reported that of the MSMEs, 66 are private and one is state-owned, adding that the two most represented activities are manufacturing productions with 16 businesses and food production, with 13.

Six of them are part of local development projects, two have previously carried out export activities and one is incubated in the Science and Technology Park of Havana.

The MEP clarified that job creation is one of the objectives sought by the promotion of these new forms of management, which will provide some new jobs in the economy.

The institution added that of the second group, 41 are reconversions of pre-existing businesses, while 28 are newly created.

This approval is in addition to that of last week, when the first 35 MSMEs were announced as part of the improvement of economic actors, bringing the total to 102 MSMEs and 2 CNAs.

The MEP continues to process the applications that have been received through the Economic Actors Platform and highlighted that so far no application has been denied.

Cuba launches new call for the creation of new enterprises and cooperatives

New enterprises and cooperatives- Regarding the scope of manufacturing productions, it clarifies that these include the transformation of materials, substances or components into new products.

New enterprises- It details that these materials can be raw materials from agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing, as well as products from other manufacturing activities and they involve the use of machinery in factories or plants and also manual transformation at home.

Likewise, the possibility of applying for the activities of the first summons remains open: food production, exporters, local development projects, businesses incubated in science and technology parks as well as technology-based businesses, and circular economy and recycling.

As for the applications that were archived because they were not part of the previous call, it indicates that if they are part of the new one, they are automatically activated and begin to be processed along with those received from this moment onwards.

Last September 29, the first 35 Mipymes were approved, of which 13 are in food production, six in manufacturing, three related to recycling activities and another three incubated in the Scientific and Technological Park of Havana.

Cuba Approves first Private and state MSMEs

Havana, Sept 29 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy Ministry approved on Wednesday the first 35 micro, small and medium companies, with most of them in the fields of food production, manufacture, recycling and technology.

The new enterprises are located in 11 Cuban provinces, with 20 of them upgrading from self-employment to companies and another 15 newly created.

The information by the government ministry says that other applications are under consideration, while none of them has been declined.

The setting up of the MSMEs is part of the Cuban economic improvement program aimed at having all economic actors contribute to the country’s economy and development.

Cuban MSMEs Producing Food will be set up First

Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) The new micro, small and medium companies in Cuba will operate in a wide array of service and production sectors; however their setting up will first prioritize those dedicated to food production.

The decision is a priority for the country given the current shortage of foodstuffs and the need to make large imports, calculated at some 1.800 USD annually over the past few years, according to the Economic Actors platform which assisted the MSMEs creation process.

Cuba Approves first Private and state MSMEs

The legal norms backing the setting up of the MSMEs went into force on Monday including regulations and statutes, which can be consulted at https://pae.mep.gob.cu



All those MSMEs either private or state-run and new Cooperatives involved in the production of food will be prioritized along with those ready to export goods and services, implement community projects, recycling economy and technology-based businesses as well as those within the Scientific- technological parks.