By Benigno Rodriguez

The visit that the main country leaders paid to the eastern region of Cuba was a mouthful of fresh air for the people of Guama and Santiago de Cuba that urges us to work more and better.

Chequea Chapman Waugh programa hidráulico en Santiago de Cuba

The leaders underlined the two main goals of the moment amidst the hard times we are living in, threatened by a pandemic: to produce more and work more.

Homenaja al Comandante de la Revolución Juan Almeida Bosque, por el vicepresidente cubano Salvador Valdés Mesa en el tercer frente.

In Guama it is evident that the results have to be based on the close link between the Party and the Government with the people.

Resumen de la 3era. visita gubernamental a Santiago de Cuba

The president the vice-president and other Revolution leaders, while checking some urgent tasks of the nation, could notice the positive energy coming from everywhere, especially from the young people in charge of producing and exploiting all potentials to the top.

En la empresa mixta ELF-Gas, Díaz Canel

recibió información sobre la entidad en Santiago de Cuba.

The visit saw smiling faces that show optimism against those who promote discouragement and do not support the concept of country to protect a nation that will defend itself at all cost.

A Visit that Stimulates the People

