By: Santiago Romero Chang

Cuban culture is built and reconstructed upon diversity, but without losing the azimuth in defense of the nation, of the Homeland, and thus you can find a peasant, a worker, a writer, an artist or an art and writing lover in Santiago, where the same principle is stuck in defense of the national trunk, because here there is no tolerance for those who attempt against the Soul and the Shield.

The inhabitants of Santiago de Cuba reject the latest maneuvers organized by the enemies of the Revolution.

Diverse voices in Santiago and the same trunk in defense of Cuban culture

Dialogue yes, never blackmail

The farce of San Isidro marks the beginning of a stage of «acute phase» of the communicational battle against Cuba. As it usually happens in these cases of the manual of Psychological Operations of the military and intelligence agencies of the United States, they are deployed from the digital context to go from there to the streets.

We have seen it again and again in Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil, as part of the permanent experimental laboratory of imperialism, which uses the same formula to generate the pretexts that allow it to activate more sanctions and even to justify its war adventures. They create the problem and promise a solution that leads to more suffering for our peoples.

Medios dependientes del cibernegocio contra Cuba

From the private digital media and from the poisoning laboratories of the far right in Florida, we have seen that they blame the Cuban government for inciting civil war and even demand military intervention by international forces led by the United States. As Osvaldo Gutiérrez, terrorist and buddy of Félix Rodríguez, the CIA agent and one of the assassins of Che Guevara, has just asked, they are waiting for a death.

This psychological warfare tactic could escalate in the next few hours. That is why the Union of Cuban Journalists (UPEC in Spanish) stands in solidarity with the decision of the Ministry of Culture not to meet «with people who have direct contact and receive financing, logistical support and propaganda backing from the United States government and its officials. Nor will it do so with press media financed by US federal agencies».

And we add something else: those hyper-partisan media, dedicated to polarization and media intoxication, do not do journalism. They are in the service of a distorted or directly false information machine with declared political goals. They have not managed to have a single journalist from our public media on their side, those who they insult, reward in absence and permanently harass to demobilize them and to manipulate left and right. At this time, and as always, we support our colleagues in the press, their noble work of reporting, attached to the truth from ethical values.

We call on our colleagues to be permanently informed and cohesive, to denounce provocations, to dialogue with all those who genuinely want to do so and to strengthen alliances with communications professionals around the world to generate the necessary counterweights to the chain of international disinformation that is already underway.

As journalists and communicators of a country that has been a victim of terrorism at all levels, literally and in the media, we denounce the manipulation and political opportunism to cover up an extremely dangerous fourth generation war operation.

Pensar como País sí se puede en la lucha contra la covid-19. Imagen: Santiago Romero Chang

We say loud and clear: Dialogue yes, never blackmail.