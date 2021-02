RHC brings us an interview with Johana Tablada, Deputy Director for U.S. Affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

She comments about a U.S. «confidential report» that was declassified this week, saying there was no concrete scientific evidence pointing to Cuba’s direct involvement in the alleged ‘sonic attacks’ against U.S. diplomats stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

Radio Habana Cuba (English)