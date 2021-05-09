CMKC WEB:

Cuba’s Parliament congratulates

mothers on their day

Cuba- Havana, May 9 (Prensa Latina) Cuba’s president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, congratulated on Sunday the mothers of the country in a message released here.

Likewise, to those who fulfill their duties in political and mass organizations or in the organs of popular election.

Cuba's Parliament congratulates mothers on their day.

The text extends special congratulations to those who work in the current situation in the front-line of sectors such as science, health, production, services and defense.

Parliamentarians’ press release recognizes gratitude to mothers as the fairest and most beautiful feeling towards those who gestated us, nurtured us and directed our first steps in life.

‘That love is the noble reason why we acknowledge as Motherland the land where her children are born, forged and even give their lives for her,’ the press release refers.

The history of Cuba has many references in mothers, the highest of all is that of Mariana Grajales, the Homeland’s Mother, who in the midst of very hostile conditions gave birth, educated all her children and led them on the path to Cuba’s independence, the MPs recall on the text.

