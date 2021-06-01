An end to the blockade demanded in all languages

No Al Bloqueo, Imágenes de otro Twittazo 2021 por Cuba

Our people welcome this solidarity in our long battle to resist. Party First Secretary and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, repeated this again on Twitter, posting: «Thanks to all those who put aside their Sunday rest and came out into the streets, in both sunny and cold distant cities, to build bridges of love and demand in all languages the end of a crime that has lasted too long.»

Cuba and Ucrania against blockade always

Mobilizations calling for an end to the genocidal U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, which have taken place in dozens of nations, confirm universal support for this just demand and our country’s right to life.

This weekend’s demonstrations denouncing the blockade join another set to take place on June 23, when the United Nations will again vote overwhelmingly for an end to the hostile U.S. policy. Among the most active voices, the Sao Paulo Forum has announced that, from now until that date, its activities wil be reinforced.

This important bloc including progressive forces in Latin America and the Caribbean is emphasizing the demands: “No to the blockade, Yes to Solidarity-Our America for Life,” and is focused on denouncing the extraterritorial nature of the blockade and its violation of international law.

Meanwhile, Prensa Latina reports, Democratic Representative Bobby Rush has introduced a bill in the U.S. Congress to lift sanctions linked to the blockade, a proposal recently made in the Senate, as well, by Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Patrick Leahy, and Republican Jerry Moran.