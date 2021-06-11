Cuba cannot be evaluated with a different yardstick

More than 200 academics and intellectuals have endorsed an open letter to the Secretariat of the Latin American Studies Association in response to this body’s questioning of Cuba’s record in protecting human rights.

Initially signed by Aurelio Alonso, Miguel Barnet, Rafael Hernandez, Nancy Morejon, Pedro Pablo Rodriguez and Ambrosio Fornet, prestigious intellectuals deserving of the Award granted by the Cuba section of the academic organization for important accomplishments, the letter calls attention to the «unilateral attitude» and the «strange and sobering tone» of a document which, while denouncing the blockade and sanctions imposed by the United States in its attempt to overthrow the government of a sovereign nation, expresses concern for «the treatment received by academics, intellectuals and artists in Cuba.»



The signatories affirm, «Cuba should not be evaluated with a different yardstick than other Latin American countries, or the United States itself,» and point out that rejecting double standards and preconditions have long been basic premises for intellectuals and artists involved in the productive exchanges that have taken place for four decades within LASA.



They insist, «Only through the continuity of this dialogue and the application of the concepts that govern LASA as an institution, will we be able to preserve a collaboration that has served as an example of democracy and mutual respect, while contributing to the protection of our freedoms and practices of human rights in the field of education and culture, here and there.»



The LASA Secretariat’s statement was also criticized by the Argentine chapter of the In Defense of Humanity Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements, which noted that its release coincides with the launching of another campaign that seeks to distort reality and discredit Cuban institutions.

Image: Santiago Romero Chang.

Author: Pedro de la Hoz | pedro@granma.cu

Cuba,- U.S. manipulation and coercion have once again failed. Their desperate efforts to organize a boycott of the election of Cuba as a member of the UN Human Rights Council went nowhere and Cuba was elected, for the fifth time, yesterday, with the votes of 170 countries, to occupy a seat within this body, among the eight reserved for the Latin American and Caribbean group of member states.

«Despite imperialist lies and distortion, the world recognizes Cuba, admires and respects the country for the firmness of our convictions and example. https://www.youtube.com/embed/6g22POHabo4?enablejsapi=1&autoplay=0&cc_load_policy=0&cc_lang_pref=&iv_load_policy=1&loop=0&modestbranding=0&rel=1&fs=1&playsinline=0&autohide=2&theme=dark&color=red&controls=1&

A resounding victory,» tweeted President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, upholding the humanist work of the Revolution, which has promoted human rights on the basis of its very nature and principles.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also took to Twitter to insist, «Cuba’s achievements cannot be overshadowed.»

The support of 88% of UN members states represents a tribute to the self-determination and resistance of the Cuban people in the face of the serious obstacles and threats caused by the unilateral policy of hostility, aggressions and economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of human rights.

The Foreign Ministry noted on its website that the vote is an expression of recognition by the international community of the significant advances the country has achieved in the enjoyment of human rights and the extensive record of worldwide cooperation, demonstrating, through concrete action, the unequivocal willingness to participate in respectful, frank and open dialogue. Cuba is party to 44 of 61 international human rights instruments, reporting regularly to the UN on our compliance.

Cuba elected to Human Rights Council by 88% of UN Members

Firmly committed to the construction of an increasingly just society, with the welfare of the human being and social justice, our country obtained the secret, direct and individual vote of 170 members of the General Assembly of the United Nations, as the result of respect and admiration for the humanist work of the Cuban Revolution, the main guarantee for the enjoyment and protection of human rights on the Island.

In this way, the self-determination and resistance of the Cuban people in the face of the serious obstacles and threats caused by the unilateral policy of hostility, aggression and economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, which constitutes a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights and the main obstacle to achieving higher goals in this matter.

It is also recognition of the significant progress that Cuban men and women have made in the enjoyment of all their rights and the extensive record of international cooperation in the field of human rights, demonstrating, through concrete facts, their unequivocal disposition to respectful, frank and open dialogue.

Cuba conducts itself in the Human Rights Council with its own and constructive voice, with its experience as a developing country defender of dialogue and cooperation, contrary to punitive approaches and selectivity, in favor of the promotion and protection of all human rights for all.

Cuba reaffirms our country’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights for all

Havana, february 25, 2020.- The Cuban delegation to the high-level segment of the 43rd regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, headed by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, once again reaffirmed our country’s commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights for all.

The event, held February 24-28 at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, served as an appropriate opportunity to advocate for the full defense of human rights.

In this sense, the Cuban Foreign Minister stated on his Twitter account: «Cuba will reiterate its commitment to the promotion and protection of all human rights for all; without selectivity, without political manipulation, without double standards.

Rodríguez conducted a broad program of activities during his visit, with speeches before the Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament, meetings with high-level United Nations officials and heads of delegations present at the event, among other events.

Cuba has ratified 44 of the 61 international instruments on human rights, which places our country within the group of UN member states with the highest number of ratifications of this kind. We are also making sovereign progress in strengthening the legal and institutional framework for the promotion and protection of human rights in our country, as part of the process of updating the economic and social development model, and implementing the new Constitution of the Republic.

Author: Milagros Pichardo Pérez