European Parliament members defend cooperation with Cuba

Representatives rejected a hostile initiative against Cuba and urged the body to strengthen relations between Europe and Cuba, and demanded an end to the U.S. blockade.

No Al Bloqueo, Imágenes de otro Twittazo 2021 por Cuba

On a day when irrefutable arguments defending Cuba were much more convincing than any of the slanders presented by a small group of European Parliament members, the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement signed with Cuba and condemned the U.S. blockade.

Among the many representatives who rejected the hostile initiative was Pernando Barrena, who urged the body to strengthen the historic relations between Europe and Cuba, and demanded that the U.S. end the unjust blockade of more than 60 years, while recalling that this brutal policy has been rejected 27 times by the United Nations.



For his part, Javier López noted that the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement allows for constructive, critical and respectful relations between the two parties.

Regarding the failed attempt to discredit Cuba, Italy’s Massimiliano Smeriglio emphasized: «Let us not get carried away by this farce,» and once again thanked our country for providing help to his during one of the worse moments of the pandemic.



European Parliament member Manuel Pineda reiterated that Cuba respects human rights, and not only those of its own people, serving as an example of international solidarity around the world.

The text asks if the promoters of this farce would be willing to demand that the U.S. government end this aggressive policy which, through the end of March 2020, caused accumulated damages to the Cuban economy amounting to 144,413,400,000 dollars. «Are they also willing to defend European natural and legal persons affected by the increasing extraterritoriality of the blockade? Will they ask their U.S. counterparts to repeal the Helms-Burton Act? Will they demand the elimination of the 243 measures adopted by former President Donald Trump, which the current U.S. administration maintains in effect?

Financiación de Medios contra Cuba, dinero versus verdad

A farcical debate on Cuba in European Parliament 2021

It is shameful that a group of representatives has promoted the inclusion of this issue as part of the agenda of the European Parliament. European voters and the international community in general would expect objectivity and impartiality from the European legislature, instead of selectivity and double standards when examining issues related to human rights, when every day events occur that touch the universal conscience, about which the European Parliament has maintained and continues to maintain a complicit, immoral silence, reads the embassy’s communiqué, published on the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.

This obsession with Cuba has an explanation. It reflects the agenda of the United States government which has been attempting to overthrow the Cuban Revolution for more than 60 years, unable to tolerate the existence of a people that does surrender to their designs and resists the ironclad blockade, criminally tightened in the midst of a global pandemic, the Cuban mission emphasized.

No al bloqueo, caravana tunera contra criminal política económica y financiera del gobierno de los Estados Unidos contra Cu

The statement pointed out that this anti-Cuban maneuver is also intended to hinder relations between Cuba, the European Union and member states, to undermine the implementation of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement, which is being implemented in a positive manner, making clearly evident the political will of the signatories to continue building bridges between our peoples and governments.