Cuba Begins Clinical Trial with COVID-19 Vaccine on Children (ACN)

Gabriel Garcia (12) was the first Cuban child to have received the shot of the local COVID-19 candidate vaccine Soberana 02 as clinical trials began today at Havana’s Juan Manuel Marquez pediatric hospital.

“I want to tell all Cuban children not to be afraid, the shot didn’t hurt, so we all can be protected against the coronvirus,” Gabriel said in emotional way.

Gabriel was joined by another 25 children between 12 and 18 years of age, like Yazmin Perez whose mother Moraima said that the trials are crucial to help researchers prove that the Cuban vaccine is also good and safe for children. She trusts the vaccine and wants her daughter to be immunized against the virus.

Patients who receive the shot remain under observation during an hour and the next day they are called for examination and the process is repeated over the 48, 72 hours and during the next seven days after the vaccine is administered.

So far so good, no adverse effects and researchers are optimistic about the trial results.

