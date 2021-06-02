Politicization of U.S. immigration policy costs lives

The closure of the U.S. Consulate in Havana, the transfer of services to third countries and the maintenance of the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 continue to threaten safe and orderly migration.

U.S.- Political Bureau member and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on May 31, tweeted a condemnation of the U.S. government’s politicization of immigration decisions which has cost human lives.

«The closure of the U.S. Consulate in Havana, the transfer of services to third countries and the maintenance of the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 threaten safe, orderly and regular migration,» the Foreign Minister stated, in a clear allusion to the causes that lead to regrettable events such as the recent rescue of eight persons and the recovery of two bodies following the sinking of their boat near Key West, Florida.

The survivors, who were part of a group of illegal immigrants attempting to reach the U.S. coast from Cuba, warned that another ten people remain missing after the accident.

How many more lives must be sacrificed in the name of absurd and criminal measures meant to force the Cuban people to surrender and put an end to the Revolution?

As part of the escalation of aggressive policies toward the island in March of 2019, the U.S. government announced a reduction, for Cuban citizens, of the time B2 visas remain valid, from five years to three months, with a single entry.

The measure came in addition to the unjustified interruption of access to visas for Cubans on the island, forcing them to travel to third countries to apply, with no guarantee that a visa would be granted, along with continued U.S. non-compliance with the visa quota established by Migration Agreements.

Author: Raul Antonio Capote | informacion@granmai.cu