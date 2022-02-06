With enemies like this… Image: Santiago Romero Chang

The counterrevolution is laying low these days. We know it and it’s normal for the average Cuban to be happy.We have enough problems without worrying about these people. The dollar is going up, inflation is not letting up, transportation is difficult, almost impossible, all this in the middle of a pandemic peak… well, at least the counterrevolution is laying low.



So what can we make of this silent “truce» and why can’t they manage to do anything worthwhile?



A simple explanation would be that they are demoralized. They put all their eggs in one basket July 11, which did not achieve the expected results, and when the disturbances and looting failed to destroy the country’s governability, they tried pacifism. Thus arose the 15N initiative, which also failed, leaving its «leaders» in disarray: practically no one on that great team even wants to remember the date.



Perhaps it is this demoralization that motivates them to spend more time fighting among themselves than producing subversive propaganda. Or inventing fatuous projects like a «shadow government» for the “coming” Cuba.



For those who maynot be aware, this «organization,» Cuban Próxima, has among its members both the playwright who led the November 15 fiasco (until he got lost at the Morro) and former terrorist Orlando Gutiérrez Boronat, and describes itself as a «research center» analyzing legal and political issues in Cuba, to promote the country’s «democratic transition.»



Distressed by the ridicule with which their «shadow government,» has been received, the group released a communiqué, stating, very seriously, that the headline published by a counterrevolutionary media outlet, one they would naturally consider an ally, was not entirely accurate. The curious thing is that their «Vice President» is none other than Carlos Cabrera, a journalist for Cibercuba, the platform that published the article.



Carlos Cabrera, in addition to his work on Cibercuba, had a very lovely political career, as the mayor of a small Spanish town, a career that ended abruptly when he was convicted of embezzlement, sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay damages of 65,000 euros. Such are the cadres of the counterrevolution.



With a background like this, it is not surprising that the «leaders of the democratic transition» in Cuba spend their time arguing over money, reproaching and accusing each other of being agents of Cuban state security, insulting each other in a thousand and one ways, all over the place.



The only thing they have managed to do lately is to mount a slander campaign againsta popular Cuban singer.



Attempting to disguise their racism, misogyny and cyber-bullying, they imagine themselves to be very clever producing a string of memes (none too nice and very offensive). They are incapable of coming up with anything else. Frivolous mockery is all they have left, because, deep down, they know they are losers.



These are the legions who oppose the Cuban Revolution: embezzlers, vandals, people who devote their efforts to fomenting hatred and disunity, amateur comedians: this is the true nature of those who think they canmake a few bucks with the «fable» of the «terrible dictatorship.»

