“I Trust in the People: We Are Not Only Going to Resist, But to Win»

An Olympic delegation worthy of its people

“I Trust in the People»- Because of its historical validity and consistent projection in the face of external and internal pretensions against the Cuban Revolution, CMKC reproduces completely Fidel’s words referring to the mercenary enemies, protected by the government of the United States and the Cuban-American mafia in Miami.

They are not going to demoralize us, they are not going to intimidate us, we are not going to give guarantees to the counterrevolution, which is what they want!

«All these analyses, all these calculations made by the West, is something that stimulates and encourages them in their pretensions, in their haughtiness, in their arrogance. And they have all kinds of illusions. But well, if destiny has given us this task, to be the enemy now of the Empire’s reaction, and also to be the hope! Why not? And to be the socialism banner bearers, and to be ready to defend it from our own experience, from what we have learned, from what we see and compare, then I think that this is a privilege of history. And I trust the people… fully and totally. We have to continue analyzing problems. I am sure of what I told everybody: not only that we are going to resist, but that we are going to win. And Sagunto and Numancia are yet to be proven, because these guys have to do the math. And we must show them, make them see clearly what an aggression against our people would mean.

«And I think that today the unity of the people plays a fundamental role. Patriotism plays a fundamental role. And we are not going to let there be cracks, nor anyone open cracks here. Nor do we have to be tolerant with the worm packs and with the counterrevolution. That is the wish of the infamous who slander the country would like; the infamous who encourage imperialist aggression; the infamous who want to create conditions for imperialism to attack Cuba; or to slander and to forge slander with them. We do not have to face all that. We must simply apply the laws to them, and we are going to revise the laws, and we are going to properly criminalize these acts of treason against the Homeland! Of those who join the campaigns of the counterrevolution, not the counterrevolution, the campaigns of imperialism against Cuba! We have no reason to allow it! We have been quite tolerant.

«And those who are willing, like our people, to put everything on the line, have no reason to be soft or tolerant with anyone. And we will be as we have always been… we will be even-tempered , we will be serene, we will be fair, we will be respectful, as no one and no government has ever been! The slander that is made against Cuba, when they talk about torture and all that stuff, is disgusting. Something that has not happened in 31 years of Revolution. There has never been a country more respectful of all these rights than Cuba has been, and it has not helped to stop them from trying to throw tons and tons of mud on the country.

«(…) They are not going to demoralize us, they are not going to intimidate us. We are not going to give guarantees to the counterrevolution, which is what they want! That here they can openly conspire, that they can openly betray the Homeland, that they can play the game of the potential invaders of our country. Do we have to play the game of those who are willing to have bloodshed of millions of people flow here? We do not have to tolerate it. And we will not tolerate it. Nor will they have any prerogative here; I have made that very clear to everyone. The counterrevolutionaries will not have any platforms here. The counterrevolutionaries will not have any right here to campaign against the Revolution. That’s it!

«They still go around bothering the people. And the people rightly react when they see a small group, they know they are conspiring, they know they are provoking. Gentlemen, why should the people have to be in a street battle every day against these shameless provocateurs? We are going to apply the laws and be more capable than ever and we will have to work harder than ever and we will have to be more efficient than ever.

Fidel Castro Ruz, líder eterno de la Revolución Cubana

«That’s an important ground where the battle is now being fought. And we’re going to have to be as good a soldier as there’s ever been, and as good a patriot as there’s ever been. We must make Sagunto and Numancia look small if we are attacked, and then they will see what a people ready to fight is. They have no right to underestimate us and they have no right to despise us. They also have no right to make mistakes, and we must do our best so that they do not make mistakes». Words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro published in the Granma newspaper on November 29th, 2020.