We have a homeland and we defend life! And remain committed to Homeland or Death!

With the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, on hand, as well as Party First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Ninth Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power concluded its Seventh Ordinary Period of Sessions, Thursday October 28.

«Our development and the people’s well-being must depend on the effort we make and the intelligence we bring to the task, aware that the cruel U.S. war will persist as long as that country’s desire to control Cuba’s destiny persists,» Díaz-Canel insisted in his closing remarks.

He noted that, since 2019, the economy has faced exceptional conditions, and that the combined effects of the blockade’s tightening and the pandemic’s escalation led to losses of more than 3 billion dollars in income. He commented that the blockade is and will continue to be the fundamental obstacle to our strategies and potential for economic growth, but is not an insurmountable impediment.



He stated that, since control of the COVID-19 is being achieved, a gradual recovery of economic and social activity has begun, adding that «every vaccine created and administered, every compatriot immunized, every infection avoided and every life saved, is a victory for the national cause and a defeat of imperialist aggression against our country.»

Referring to the hostility of the U.S. government and its pawns of hate, he noted, «The country is preparing to open borders and resume the school year. We feel like celebrating for our children, doctors, scientists, our vaccines and our people. For Fidel, who returns again and again in each of his works of legitimate faith in human beings who save lives and illuminate the horizon. On November 15, Cuba will reopen its borders and students will return to school. Havana will await its anniversary. Life will resume its course, with the greatest joy, but alert. No one is going to spoil our party. We are now vaccinated against COVID-19, and we have always been vaccinated against fear.»



During the day, National Assembly deputies exchanged opinions on documents approved during the 8th Party Congress and ratified agreements and decree-laws adopted by the Council of State in this last period. They also approved laws on Criminal Procedure, Administrative Procedure, Courts of Justice and the Code of Procedure, norms that concretize essential precepts established in our new Constitution.



A rich debate also followed a report presented on the comprehensive audit of the Ministry of Construction, an exercise which Assembly President Esteban Lazo Hernández recalled was the first of its kind to be conducted by the legislature.

