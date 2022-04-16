As on the sands of Playa Girón, the Party stands tall and invincible

Giron, April brings another victory. Image: Santiago Romero Chang

Playa Girón– There is but one commitment: to defend the Revolution and to continue, at an accelerated pace, the construction of socialism – which demands a great deal. We did not inherit a complete work, but a perfectible project that we are honored to continue

Playa Girón, April 19 always dawns with Cuba celebrating the triumph of a heroic country. On this day, David defeated Goliath on the sands of Playa Giron, and 60 years later, the same indomitable people that shed its blood in the Cienaga for the Revolution, adds today, in honor of the date, another legendary victory.

With today’s closing of the 8th Party Congress, Cuba offers new lessons. Just as the artillery-armed mercenaries invading along the Bay of Pigs were sent into disarray, our ideas and arguments now frighten the lackeys: unity, resistance, continuity, that great word that the empire does not understand, and that today, once again, is materialized in the orderly transfer of the nation’s leadership to younger generations.

There is but one commitment: to defend the Revolution and to continue, at an accelerated pace, the construction of socialism which demands a great deal. We did not inherit a complete work, but a perfectible project that we are honored to continue.

The way forward, clearly stated in the Central Report presented by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, was discussed and approved yesterday by delegates in a resolution which describes the document as «an expression of the historic generation’s legacy, and a guide for the future work of the party organization and other actors within society.»

In plenary session, delegates also ratified resolutions referring to the updating of the Conceptualization of the Economic and Social Model; the status of implementation of Policy Guidelines; the fulfillment of objectives established during the First Conference, regarding the Party’s functioning, ideological activity and ties with the population; and the Cadre Policy Assessment .

After its presentation and study, the candidature for members of the Central Committee was submitted to a vote, with results to be announced today.

The first plenary session of the newly elected Central Committee will be held today, Monday.

This Congress will be remembered as the moment when the historical generation, that founded and guided the party’s development, concluded the transfer of principal responsibilities to new generations of Communist militants.

This Sunday afternoon, during the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba’s third day of sessions, in the Havana Convention Center, the draft candidature of Central Committee members will be presented.

Delegates will have the opportunity to study the list of proposed candidates, which must be approved and/or amended before being submitted to a vote, the results of which will be announced tomorrow.

This Congress will be remembered as the moment when the historical generation, that founded and guided the party’s development, concluded the transfer of principal responsibilities to new generations of Communist militants.

Presenting the Congress Central Report, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, Central Committee first secretary, stated: «As far as I am concerned, my task as first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba comes to an end with the satisfaction of having fulfilled my duty, confident in the future of the homeland, with the expressed conviction not to accept proposals to remain on higher leadership bodies of the Party.

I will continue as a member in the ranks, as one more revolutionary fighter, ready to make my modest contribution until the end of my life.

Nothing obliges me to make this decision, but I fervently believe in the strength and value of example and in the understanding of my compatriots. Let no one doubt, that, as long as I live, I will be ready, with a foot in the stirrup, to defend the homeland, the Revolution and socialism.»

Author: Yudy Castro Morales | internet@granma.cu

Milagros Pichardo Pérez | internet@granma.cu