Finlay Vaccine Institute director, Dr. Vicente Vérez Bencomo, reports that Cuba is creating capacity to produce 100 million doses of the Soberana 02 vaccine.

The general director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Vicente Vérez Bencomo, announced, at a press conference with accredited foreign agencies in attendance, that Cuba is creating capacity to produce 100 million doses of the Soberana 02 injectable vaccine against COVID-19.

He reiterated that the objective is to satisfy the needs of the country and also those of other nations interested in acquiring the vaccine, which thus far include Vietnam, Iran, Venezuela, Pakistan and India. In the case of our country, he clarified, administration will be free of cost, with the intention of immunizing the entire population this year.

«Cuba’s strategy to market the vaccine has a combined goal of serving humanity and impacting global health. We are not a multinational, with the financial objective as the number one motivation. Our aim is to create more health,» said Vérez Bencomo, Prensa Latina reported.

The Soberana 02 vaccine began extended Phase II clinical trials this week, increasing participation to 900 volunteers between 19 and 80 years of age, while in February a new investigation with the pediatric population will be conducted.

Dr. Vérez explained that after the results of this stage are analyzed, a third phase will follow. During this period, health authorities plan to include 150,000 at persons in vulnerable groups and residents of high-risk areas.

Cuba readies 100 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine