Defending our culture is defending the homeland. Imagen: Santiago Romero Chang.

Considered shield and sword of the nation, a sublime mixture of our deepest roots, Cuban culture constitutes a moral trench that upholds the emancipatory work of our homeland.

A redemptive anthem, a city for the first time free from the foreign yoke, and a rebellious history that began with the Mambi, remind us every October 20 why the Cuban people feel tremendously proud to celebrate National Culture Day today.

Defending our culture is defending the homeland

There are many reasons to commemorate and defend what we understand as our identity.



Our enemies are intent on erasing this culture, which has been extended to education, sports and medicine as symbolic of a country, from our souls, with treacherous invitations in cyberspace, and condemn us to historical oblivion and detachment from the values forged by the Revolution.

The usual enemies, amidst the complex situation we face – with the tightening of the blockade and the impact of COVID-19 – direct their subversion laboratories against the very heart of the homeland: our culture.



Party First Secretary and President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez has made the people’s position clear, as we confront this unconventional war, in which the present and future of the nation are being defended.



Within the Revolution, he said, «There is room for everything and everyone, with the exception of those who seek to destroy our collective project…. In the Cuba of 2021, there is no room for annexationists or for the mercenaries of the moment.»

Cuban Culture, Santiago de Cuba, CMKC, Radio Revolucion

Cuban Culture, Santiago de Cuba, CMKC, Radio Revolucion – With a variety of activities and taking into account the rules imposed by the danger of contagion with the covid-19, artistic-literary institutions in Santiago have made public the program for the National Day of Culture, October 20, here in this eastern province.

«On the 10th, at 10 a.m., there will be a talk with Dr. Teresa Fleitas, at the “Jose Soler Puig” Center for Literary Promotion, about the Visual Arts in Santiago de Cuba; on the 13th, «Miradas» an exhibition by the Mexican artist Fabian Cortes, who lives in New York will be inaugurated; On the 17th, the literary gathering will focus on the poet Efrain Naderau Maceo on his 80th birthday, and therefore, books such as «El Pequeno Zoo» (The Little Zoo) and other presentations with illustrations by the renowned guest will be shown.

The day will close with literary games for children: What do you know about literature? At the door of the Amado Ramon bookstore, on Enramadas street.

The “Jose Soler Puig” Center for Literary Promotion seeks on this day the greater stimulus to reading without taking into account ages, or creeds, or sexes, when culture becomes the Soul of the Peoples, which is extremely necessary in times of covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban National Culture Day is celebrated in Cuba every October 20th, being considered an event that definitely marks the birth of a rebellious nation and its identity.

The date was instituted in commemoration of one of the most relevant events in Cuba’s history, the singing for the first time of the Cuban National Anthem, La Bayamesa, as it was called by the people when Mambi troops under the command of Carlos Manuel de Cespedes liberated the city of Bayamo.

