Cuban foreign minister denounces unequal COVID-19 vaccine distribution

   Published Date: 12 enero 2022
Unequal COVID-19 vaccine distribution- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced today on Twitter the widespread inequity regarding the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, as only 9.5% percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose against the disease.

Rodríguez Parrilla noted that as long as selfishness and narrow interests prevail, the planet will be far from the end of the pandemic.

According to Our World in Data, over 70% of the population of high-income countries has already received a dose against COVID-19, whereas the figure falls short of 10% in poor nations.

