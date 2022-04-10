Havana through the lens of photographer Franck Delorieux

Available during March at Casa Dranguet, located in eastern Santiago de Cuba city

The magic of Havana emerges among the snapshots by French photographer Franck Delorieux, who is exhibiting the exposition «Miradas a La Habana» (Views of Havana), within the framework of the Francophonie Day, on Thursday.

With the curator work by Marc Sagaert, general director of the Alianza Francesa de Cuba (French Alliance of Cuba), the exhibition was designed with the support of the Victor Hugo House, the Cuba Cooperation France Association and the French Embassy in the Caribbean country.

According to the organizers, the snapshots are the result of the artist’s fascination for the Wonder City of the World and his wish to show the architectural contrasts, urban spaces, people and their surroundings.

Come in, ladies and gentlemen, to the show!

The opening of the exhibition marks the rhythm of activities on the occasion of the Francophonie Day in Cuba, which develops its main program in Havana with a variety of actions related to music, cinema, comics, fashion and literature of the 88 territories that make up the French-speaking community.

