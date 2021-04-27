Blockade disrupts production of medicine for Cuba’s national health system

2015 y 2020

Blockade- The U.S. government’s financial persecution of Cuba, added to the economic, commercial and financial blockade, limits the industry’s operations and development.

Directors of Cuba’s Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Enterprise Group (BioCubaFarma) denounced the impact on their research and production of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government.

They reported that the criminal policy specifically affects the industry’s ability to acquire raw materials, spare parts and supplies to guarantee medicines for the National Health System, and limits the progress of research projects.

The directors noted that the cost of inputs needed to manufacture candidate anti-COVID vaccines has increased. They must now be purchased through third countries, since usual suppliers have declined to continue doing business with Cuba for fear of U.S. reprisals.

The industry is affected every year in terms of research, manufacturing and marketing of its products, and academic and scientific exchange is limited. The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, for example, reported to Prensa Latina that, despite interest, it has not been able to export to the United States the medication Heberprot-p, the only treatment of its kind in the world for diabetic foot ulcers.

Cuban residents in South Africa to condemn US blockade

Pretoria, Apr 24 (Prensa Latina) Hundreds of Cubans who reside in South Africa will express their condemnation of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against their homeland in a caravan in the city of Pretoria on Sunday, April 25.

Members of the Association of Cuban Residents in South Africa (ACRSA) will meet here to make public their claim as part of a World Caravan against the Blockade which is being carried out in many parts of the world, Cristina Florez Madan, president of that group, told Prensa Latina.

We all know and have suffered the effects of this genocidal and illegal blockade first-hand, the members of ACRSA said, but we also know that our heroic Cuban people is the one that is suffering the most.

Therefore, from the south of Africa, we will demand the immediate end of the criminal and inhumane blockade to which Cuba has been subjected since 1962 by successive US administrations.

By keeping the blockade in effect, according to Florez, Washington is affecting us Cubans when we make commercial and financial transactions and when we send aid to our families in Cuba.

She adds that we call on the US to comply with international law regarding non-interference in a sovereign country.

The least thing we can do is joining this cause with all citizens of the world who are calling for the end of that criminal measure against Cuba. The blockade must not continue, she said.

Cuban president is grateful for solidarity against US blockade

Solidarity- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the international support against the US blockade, and shared a photo of US actor Tyrese Gibson, who favors an end to that hostile policy.

Martí among us

Solidarity- ‘Whoever knows and shares with our noble and industrious people, understands that the blockade must cease. Cuba is grateful for the solidarity,’ the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The history of Cuba is one of victories

The actor and singer joined a group of US prominent figures who have called on the US Government to improve relations with Cuba and end the economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Through his Instagram account, Gibson shared a message in which he described the blockade as a racist measure.

US deliberately lies when it labels Cuba as terrorist, FM says

‘We love Cuba, we can lift the blockade against that island, please, we want that good energy openly flowing as soon as possible,’ the artist tweeted.

Among the various messages of support for Cuba, he said, ‘Hand me one of those CUBANS (cigars).’

He also referred to the rapprochement between Washington and Havana that took place during Barack Obama’s administration, but unfortunately, former President Donald Trump arrived and ‘killed the dream’, he said.

According to Gibson, he is a proud voter of the #BidenHarris ticket and now expects good results from their administration.

Good news from Cuban science

Solidarity- Cuba reaffirms its commitment to nuclear disarmament



Cuba reaffirmed its commitment to nuclear disarmament by signing on Thursday the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the country’s ratification expresses its support for the complete and effective prohibition of all explosive tests, other sophisticated methods and subcritical trials.

With the action, Cuba also confirms its condemnation of the rise in expenditures to enhance such experiments, while calling for the closure of the facilities used for such purposes and their associated infrastructure.

Cuba is a State Party to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions.

The CTBT, once in force, will contribute along with those deals to the efforts for the total, transparent and irreversible eradication of those artifacts, the source referred.

Cuba belongs to the first densely populated zone in the world to be declared a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone.

In addition, Cuba reaffirms the validity of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, adopted at the 2nd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, held in Havana in 2014.

Significance of Cuban and Venezuelan revolutions analyzed in China

Diplomats and academics discussed in Beijing on Thursday about the geopolitical significance of the revolutionary processes carried out in Cuba and Venezuela for Latin America and the Caribbean, but also in the development of relations with China.

The meeting served to pay tribute to the 29th anniversary of the civil-military rebellion led by late leader Hugo Chavez to vindicate the fight for democracy and sovereignty of his country.

The opening of the meeting included a message from Venezuelan Ambassador to Cuba Adan Chavez, who highlighted the significance of that feat and considered it the strengthening of Venezuela’s independence.

Later, Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira stood out how the friendly ties between Hugo Chavez and the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, bore fruit in more bilateral and regional solidarity and collaboration.

Other officials commented on the achievements of the Bolivarian revolution, Chavez’ legacy in promoting relations with China and the need to take better advantage of the opportunities that arise from these ties.

Ecuadorian academic Hector Villagran called on Latin America and the Caribbean to work together, strengthen regional mechanisms and sell more products with greater added value to China, attract investments to non-strategic sectors, and learn from business culture and productive chain.