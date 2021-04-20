Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez elected as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee- 8th Party Congress

VIII Congreso del Partido Comunista de Cuba. Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba. Image: Santiago Romero Chang

President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was elected today, Monday, as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, during the first plenary meeting of the leadership body, elected by the delegates to the 8th Party Congress Sunday evening.

VIII Congreso del Partido Comunista de Cuba

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, elected as first secretary. – Army General Raúl Castro Ruz made this announcement after reporting the 14 members of the Political Bureau, including nine returning to the body and five added as new members:

Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba.

Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, Deputy Prime Minister.

Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Federation of Cuban Workers general secretary.

Teresa María Amarelle Bué, secretary general of the Federation of Cuban Women’s National Directorate.

Marta Ayala Ávila, general director of the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center.

Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister.

José Amado Ricardo Guerra, Council of Ministers secretary.

Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, executive president of the Enterprise Administration Group.

Major General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, Minister of the Interior.

Gladys Martínez Verdecia, first secretary of the Party Provincial Committee in Artemisa.

Subsequently, the new Party Central Committee first secretary introduced members of the Secretariat and the areas each will attend:

Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy.

Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, head of the Ideological Department.

Joel Queipo Ruiz, head of the Economic Department.

José Ramón Monteagudo Ruiz, head of the Agri-food Department.

Félix Duarte Ortega, head of the Industry, Construction, Tourism, Transportation and Services Department.

Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, head of the Education, Sports and Science Department.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez elected as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee

VIII Congreso del Partido Comunista de Cuba. Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Image: Santiago Romero Chang.

First on the agenda, this morning during the closing session of the 8th Congress, was a report on the tally of ballots cast by delegates yesterday, April 18, to elect members of the new Central Committee, corroborating that 100% of the ballots were valid and that all were elected with more than 99.32% of the votes.

#8voCongresoPCC | "El General de Ejército continuará presente porque es un referente para cualquier comunista y revolucionario cubano. Raúl, como cariñosamente le llama nuestro pueblo, es el mejor discípulo de Fidel". @DiazCanelB #SomosContinuidad #Cuba🇨🇺https://t.co/2Q8jbhZCfN — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) April 20, 2021

Proposed Central Committee candidature presented

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez elected as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee

VIII Congreso del Partido Comunista de Cuba. Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Image: Santiago Romero Chang

Author: Yaima Puig Meneses | informacion@granmai.cu

Leticia Martínez Hernández | internet@granma.cu