A star on the chests of 13 tireless Cubans

Cubans- The honorary title of Hero of Labor and other decorations were placed on the chests of men and women who have devoted their lives to the homeland, in a ceremony yesterday, presided by First Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

Cubans- «Your example has special significance, as the response of Cuban workers, laborers and professionals, fighting, thinking and working as a country, contributing decisively to the continuity of this beautiful revolutionary work,» stated José Antonio Pérez Pérez, member of the CTC (Federation of Cuban Workers) national secretariat.

At the proposal of the Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and CTC Secretary General, the President issued Decree no.237 granting the title of Hero of Labor of the Republic of Cuba to 13 compañeros, including a posthumous award to Vice Admiral Julio César Gandarilla, former Minister of the Interior. His widow Minerva Sarmiento accepted the title from Diaz-Canel.

Twelve workers were awarded the First Degree Lazaro Peña Order, from different unions and territories; while four former union leaders were granted the Third Degree Lazaro Peña Order and six health and science workers, members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics, were honored with the Labor Achievement Medal.

The honorees were accompanied by members of the Party Political Bureau Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister; Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Party Organization and Cadre Policy; and the Ministers of the FAR and Interior, Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, and Brigadier General Lazaro Alberto Alvarez, as well as CTC Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, among others.

Heroes & Heroines of Labor:

• Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín

• Brigadier General (R) Marcelo Verdecia Perdomo

• Coronel Nicolás Ponzoa Reyes

• Coronel (R) Eladio Julián Fernández

• Nilia Victoria Escobar Yéndez

• Ramón Conrado López

• Orestes Benítez Fernández

• Héctor Rodríguez Silva

• Alberto Lescay Merencio

• Hilda Reyes López

• Crescencio Ferro Ordaz

• Odel Peña Vázquez

• Vice Admiral Julio César Gandarilla Bermejo (posthumous)

Author: Yenia Silva | yenia@granma.cu