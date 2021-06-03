CMKC´s English language broadcast for June 03 – 2021

CMKC´s English language broadcast
By: Raciel Sanchez Marañon
We have national and international news -from Cuba and around the world – followed by Dr. Jose Rubiera with «The Weather Report.» Susana Nieves brings us our international and national commentaries.
CMKC´s English language broadcast: We’ve got the speech of the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, at the closing of the 74th World Health Assembly.
CMKC´s English language broadcast: Dianelis Gonzalez has a report on the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala and the comments of the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel. at a recent meeting on the COVID-19 situation on the island.
Gerwyn Jones has «The Voice of Jose Marti.» We’ve got letters and e-mail messages from our listeners around the world on «The Mailbag Show.»
Abel Vasquez has an exclusive sports report and Lena Valverde brings us cultural news with «The Arts Roundup.»