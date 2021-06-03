CMKC´s English language broadcast for June 03 – 2021

CMKC´s English language broadcast: Raúl Castro Ruz, General Army

By: Raciel Sanchez Marañon

We have national and international news -from Cuba and around the world – followed by Dr. Jose Rubiera with «The Weather Report.» Susana Nieves brings us our international and national commentaries.

CMKC´s English language broadcast: In Santiago de Cuba Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala

CMKC´s English language broadcast: We’ve got the speech of the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, at the closing of the 74th World Health Assembly.

First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic,

Miguel Diaz-Canel. at a recent meeting on the COVID-19 situation on the island.

CMKC´s English language broadcast: Dianelis Gonzalez has a report on the Cuban vaccine candidates Soberana 02 and Abdala and the comments of the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel. at a recent meeting on the COVID-19 situation on the island.



Gerwyn Jones has «The Voice of Jose Marti.» We’ve got letters and e-mail messages from our listeners around the world on «The Mailbag Show.»

CMKC´s English language broadcast: No more blockade!. Twittazo 2021 For Cuba!

Abel Vasquez has an exclusive sports report and Lena Valverde brings us cultural news with «The Arts Roundup.»