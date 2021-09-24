The CDRs in Santiago de Cuba in the Second Year of the Pandemic

CDRs- The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Santiago de Cuba can change the impact of Covid-19, and the best example is in the timely assistance in the surveillance and control of sanitary measures and direct assistance in red zones.

This epidemiological situation still has repercussions in Santiago de Cuba and has shaken the routine in the fight against the disease. It was recently discussed in this city by the First Secretary of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, who chaired a meeting with the local authorities. The results of an inspection by the central government were disclosed: they found violations to what was established in the Confrontation Plan.

Much can be done by the CDR members in view of the problems detected in health institutions, in public transportation, at the airport, in grocery stores, in border points, in state and non-state facilities are the fundamental cause of this new otbreak in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

Cuban Hero, Gerardo Hernández Nordelo, CDR National Coordinator also pointed out that in Santiago de Cuba much can be done in each neighborhood, where the circulation of new more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been found with an impact on the course of the epidemic.

At the moment, said the CDR Coordinator, we are living here the most intense period of transmission since the arrival of the virus and the tendency is that it will continue to worsen, which, if not reversed, will overload even more the health system.

In his presentation in each block, neighborhood and community where the CDR Coordinator has been present, he asserted the role of the people in the fight against social indiscipline, in the fulfillment of the hygienic-sanitary norms and for that, he emphasized, we have to keep our blocks clean and beautified, where the CDRs have to play their role and become more important today.

The CDRs in Santiago de Cuba are called to review their methods of leadership and the policy of cadres; they need to update the Plan of Confrontation and not to fall into improvisations.

In the CDRs of Santiago de Cuba there can be no room for tiredness, we revolutionaries cannot get tired, much less in Santiago de Cuba, the Cradle of the Revolution. We have to support and give more attention to the health personnel, go to the end of this battle and win it.

Remembering the glorious history of this province has to be an impulse in difficult moments like these; that is why the optimism and the CDR zeal: «Yes we can» is so valuable today.